Gloria A. (Missal) Lizik

DYER, IN - Gloria A. (Missal) Lizik, (nee Preys), age 86, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Tom) Urbanczyk, Debra (Ed) Malek, and Larry Missal; three grandsons, Craig (Marlo) Urbanczyk, Jimmy (Michelle) Urbanczyk, and Zachary (Jessica) Dehm; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Austin, and Kiersten. Preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Missal and Stanley Lizik; and brother Leonard Preys and granddaughter Amy Ann.

A private family burial service was held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Lizik was born and raised in Cambridge, MA. She was a former employee of Minas and Goldblatt's. Gloria loved her grandchildren, the boats, and old movies on Turner Classics.

