Gloria Andrea Turner

Service Information
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-2024
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark AME Zion Church
4200 Alder Street
East Chicago, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark AME Zion Church
4200 Alder Street
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
GARY, IN - Gloria Andrea Turner, 74, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN. She will be remembered for her warm smile, wit, and kindness. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Charles E. "Gene" Turner, Sr.; son Charles E. "Chuck" Turner, Jr.; beloved brother Stephen C. Harbour; two granddaughters Autumn S. Turner and China J. Venson; lifelong friend Joan Comer and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark AME Zion Church 4200 Alder Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. George Walker, Officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times on June 28, 2019
