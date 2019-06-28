Gloria Andrea Turner

GARY, IN - Gloria Andrea Turner, 74, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN. She will be remembered for her warm smile, wit, and kindness. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Charles E. "Gene" Turner, Sr.; son Charles E. "Chuck" Turner, Jr.; beloved brother Stephen C. Harbour; two granddaughters Autumn S. Turner and China J. Venson; lifelong friend Joan Comer and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark AME Zion Church 4200 Alder Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. George Walker, Officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.