Gloria Chechi (Bianchi)

MUNSTER, IN - Gloria Chechi (Bianchi) of Munster, passed away in her sleep at Magnolia Springs Assisted Living on May 28, 2019 in Carmel, IN at the age of 95.

Gloria is survived by her children Robert Chechi (Patricia Patterson) and Maria Chechi-Cervini (Giandomenico) and grandchildren Victor (Emily), Chiara, Amy, Gaia, and Kathleen. She is preceded in death by her parents, by her dear and only sister Alda Bianchi in 1932, and by her husband of 47 years Dante Chechi in 2007.

Visitation will take place Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. St. Thomas More Church in Munster. Interment will be in St. John /St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Eczema Association (NEA) in support of fellow #EczemaWarriors like Gloria. www.burnskish.com