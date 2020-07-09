1/
Gloria J. Striker
Gloria J. Striker

HEBRON, IN - Gloria J. Striker, age 73, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Gloria is survived by her son, Jason; sister, Donna Reeder; and niece, Debbie Hartz.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Edna Poisel; and sister, Francis Smith.

Gloria enjoyed baking and spending time with her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Chris Shrum officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks are encouraged.

Visit Gloria's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
Send Flowers
