Gloria Jean Cavanaugh
Gloria Jean Cavanaugh

VALPARAISO, IN - Gloria Jean Cavanaugh, age 78, of Valparaiso, passed away June 22, 2020. She was an amazing woman who sparkled with life, light and happiness. Gloria was an eternal optimist, always looking for the bright side of all things. She used this energy to take on a life long battle with MS, afflicted when she was only 19 years old. Gloria graduated from Hobart High School in 1959. She worked at the Hobart Animal Hospital Clinic for 45 years until her retirement. Gloria will be dearly missed by all who knew her and because she touched every heart she met.

She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Anita Suarez. Gloria is survived by her husband Dennis Cavanaugh; son Scott (Linda) Cavanaugh; daughter Kathy Cavanaugh Gallina; many loving grandchildren; sister Mary Ann Flynn.

Memorial visitation for Gloria will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 2:00 p.m., until the time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Fr. Thomas Mischler officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
6
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
