  • "I worked with Gloria in the Lab in the 60's. I enjoyed..."
    - Ruth Cossey
  • "To the Family of Gloria, "Seek God for Comfort" So sorry..."
    - Nichelle Corley
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
3902 Alexander Avenue
East Chicago, IN
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Gloria Jean Jackson, age 78 of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home.

Survivors one sister Delia (Eugene) Foley; two brothers, Lee Vertis (Cassandra) Vaughn and Lucius Vaughn; sister-in-law, Dr. Lynda Vaughn; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son. Jeffrey Lamar Jackson; grandson, Denzel Pride; brothers, Charles, Ronald and Madison Vaughn; sister, Barbara Hannah.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Dr. Justin Kidd, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Jackson was retired from St. Catherine Hospital after 50 years of employment.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jackson and Vaughn families during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on May 15, 2019
