Gloria Jean Jackson

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Gloria Jean Jackson, age 78 of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home.

Survivors one sister Delia (Eugene) Foley; two brothers, Lee Vertis (Cassandra) Vaughn and Lucius Vaughn; sister-in-law, Dr. Lynda Vaughn; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son. Jeffrey Lamar Jackson; grandson, Denzel Pride; brothers, Charles, Ronald and Madison Vaughn; sister, Barbara Hannah.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Dr. Justin Kidd, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Jackson was retired from St. Catherine Hospital after 50 years of employment.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jackson and Vaughn families during their time of loss.