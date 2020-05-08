Gloria Jean Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Jean Jackson In Memory of Gloria Jean Jackson 1/26/1941 - 5/8/2019 God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arm around you and whispered "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you as you slowly slipped away. And though we loved you dearly we couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your tired hands put to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. By Frances & Kathleen Coelho. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by The Vaughn and Foley Families.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lee Vaughn
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved