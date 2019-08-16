Gloria Jean Jones (nee Flynn)

ST. JOHN, IN - Gloria Jean Jones (nee Flynn), age 87 of St. John passed away August 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul C. Jones. Loving mother of Paula E. Jones, Curtis A. Jones, Martin T. Jones, and Karen Gullota. Grandmother of Nicole Belt, Jillian Ryan and Evan Jones. Great grandmother of Kaitlyn Belt, Kalei Belt, and Andrew Belt. Gloria graduated from Thornton High School in Harvey, IL, in 1948. She loved traveling and lived in Harvey and Dolton, IL, Hendersonville, NC, and St. John, IN.

A remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Park Place of St. John.