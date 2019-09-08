Gloria M. Costello
PLAINFIELD, IN - Gloria Maureen (Chiabai) Costello, 89 of Plainfield, passed away September 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, and also one hour prior to the service in the church. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the church with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of the arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com