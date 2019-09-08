Gloria M. Costello (1929 - 2019)
Hall Baker Funeral Home
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN
46168
(317)-839-3366
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
Plainfield, IN
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
Plainfield, IN
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
Obituary
Gloria M. Costello

PLAINFIELD, IN - Gloria Maureen (Chiabai) Costello, 89 of Plainfield, passed away September 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, and also one hour prior to the service in the church. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the church with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of the arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 8, 2019
