Obituary
Gloria M. Kogut (nee Petro)

CROWN POINT, IN - Gloria M. Kogut (nee Petro), age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home.

Gloria is survived by her four children: Linda (Ted) Becker, Sheila (Tim) Treacy, Laura Kogut and Kevin (Jamie) Kogut; nine grandchildren: Lorie, Brandy (Mark), Colleen (Tom), Erin, Timmy, Brian, Zach, Kennedi and Ireland; six great-grandchildren: Rosie, Megan, Cameron, Chad, Quinn and Allison.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Casimir; grandson, Michael Becker; brothers: George and Michael Petro; sister: Sheril Josephson.

Gloria was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Prayers will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Gloria's name to the .

Published in The Times on Sept. 4, 2019
