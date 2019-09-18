Gloria M. Smith (nee Pacific)

HAMMOND, IN - Gloria M. Smith, age 88 of Hammond passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Gloria is survived by her seven children: Deborah (late Edward) Chapman, John (Karen) Smith, David Smith, Paul Smith, Judith (Charley) Smith-Sarang, Timothy (Laura) Smith, William Smith; nineteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 29 years, John "Jack" E. Smith; parents: Charles and Margaret Pacific; siblings: Margie, Charles Jr., Jerold, Dwight.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville) with Father Steve Kosinski officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday, morning September 19, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME.

Gloria was born on May 26, 1931 in East Chicago, IN. She was a lifetime resident of the region and had attended the East Chicago Roosevelt High School. Gloria was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, was a member and past president of K of C wives St. Alfred Council 4933 and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She cherished the time with her family and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her creative hobbies included art, painting, and writing. Gloria enjoyed watching football and was a Chicago Bears and Notre Dame fan. In lieu of flowers memorials to ALS Hope Foundation at www.alshf.org would be appreciated.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.