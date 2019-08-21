Gloria M. Sullivan (nee Grabczak)

MUNSTER, IN - Gloria M. Sullivan (nee Grabczak) passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Gloria is survived by her loving mother, Irene Grabczak; brother, David Grabczak; sisters, Diane Heller, Joanne (Dale) Knapp; Joyce Grabczak; sister-in-law, Debbie Nuckols; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death and reunited with her beloved husband, Michael Sullivan; cherished cat Duffy; brother, Larry Grabczak, and father, Raymond Grabczak.

Gloria was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She was active with the Irish Children's fund organization and Multiple Sclerosis Society.

A gathering of friends will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

