Gloria M. (Grabczak) Sullivan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria M. (Grabczak) Sullivan.
Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gloria M. Sullivan (nee Grabczak)

MUNSTER, IN - Gloria M. Sullivan (nee Grabczak) passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Gloria is survived by her loving mother, Irene Grabczak; brother, David Grabczak; sisters, Diane Heller, Joanne (Dale) Knapp; Joyce Grabczak; sister-in-law, Debbie Nuckols; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death and reunited with her beloved husband, Michael Sullivan; cherished cat Duffy; brother, Larry Grabczak, and father, Raymond Grabczak.

Gloria was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She was active with the Irish Children's fund organization and Multiple Sclerosis Society.

A gathering of friends will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details