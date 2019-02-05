Gloria Mae Maanum

VALPARAISO, IN - Gloria Mae Maanum, 91 of Valparaiso, IN and formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born November 8, 1927 in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Ingram Richard and Julia (Solie) Olson. Gloria worked at Montgomery Wards and retired from Interstate Brands. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lansing, IL, volunteered as a swim instructor at Lan-Oak Park District, and was a crossing guard at Torrance Ave. in Lansing. Gloria was known for her witty sense of humor, was an avid reader, and enjoyed watching mystery shows. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On November 10, 1951, Gloria married Julian Norman Sletten "Bud" Maanum who preceded her in death on 1986. She is survived by her children, Michael (Kathy) Maanum, Richard (Dona) Maanum, Juli (Claude) Wilson, Lisa (Charlie) Keefer, and Jayne (Mike) Healy; 11 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her grandsons, Jake Healy and Calvin Keefer.

Private family services were held with cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso. Special thanks to the loving care given by the staff at Ritten House, caregivers from First Light, and the staff from Dunes Hospice. Gloria's family would also like to recognize all of the family and friends from Minnesota, North Dakota, and California that stayed in contact with Gloria all through the years.