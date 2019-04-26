Gloria S. Russ

VENICE, FL - Gloria S. Russ, 67, passed away Monday April 15, 2019 in Venice, FL. She was the former Gloria Greslo, born in East Chicago, IN. and was a retired Instructional Assistant for the New Albany Floyd County Schools. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and was preceded in death by her husband: Christian Charles Russ and her parents: Alex and Marian Greslo. Of all that she accomplished, Gloria was most proud of her kids and her grandkids. Left to cherish her memory are: three sons: Ray Petrocelli (Kelly), Mike Petrocelli (Cassie) and Jamie Russ, her daughter: Lindsay M. Swift (Jake), her brother: Michael Greslo (Tami), and nine grandchildren: Leonardo, Alexander, Maxwell, Jack, Nicholas and Samuel Petrocelli, and Avery, Joseph and Elizabeth Swift.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (1752 Scheller Lane: New Albany, IN.) with burial in New Albany National Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market St.: New Albany, IN) from 4:00-7:00 PM Monday and from 9:00-9:30 AM Tuesday before the service. Memorial Contributions may be given to Down Syndrome of Indiana: 708 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202.