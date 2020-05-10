Gloria Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Gloria Taylor MUNSTER, IN - Rev. Gloria A. Taylor, age 90, of Munster, passed away on May 5, 2020. She is survived by her sons: Greg (Sharon) Taylor of Storrs, CT and Scott Taylor of Chicago; daughter: Penny (Michael) Della Rocco of Munster; grandchildren: Holly, Eric, Amy, Taylor (Nathan), Michael, and Elizabeth; great grand-children: Bethany, Nate, Austin, Cameron, Myles, and Margaret; great great-grandchildren: Elijah, Alexander, and Silas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband: Fred; sons: Brett and Lance; granddaughter: Melissa Gay; grandsons: Joel and Paul; and brothers: Norman and Eugene. Gloria was the first woman ordained in the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana. She served as deacon at Trinity Church in Michigan City and at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Munster. She was also former chair of the Episcopal Aids Ministry of northern IN and she was included in the 2006-2007 Who's Who in American Women. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Munster. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her loving memory. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please visit www.burnskish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-836-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved