Gojko "George" Blecic

Gojko "George" Blecic, age 44 passed away Sunday June 23, 2019. Gojko was a 1994 graduate of Hobart Senior High School. He went on to finish his degree in nursing, and became a registered nurse. He worked as a trauma nurse for Methodist Hospital in the Emergency Room, for over ten years. He truly loved his job and taking care of patients. He was a great source of medical knowledge and everyone knew they could come to him with questions. He thought of his co-workers as his second family. He was a devoted father and his "girls" were his pride and joy. His favorite place was Costco, second only to anywhere with a slot machine.

Gojko was preceded in death by his Baba and uncle Bratso. He is survived by his three "girls" daughters Nadia and Alina, and Isabella Bikoff; partner Jill Bikoff, His Tata Branislav Blecic; mother Daisy Blecic; two sisters Danica Blecic, and Zorka (Russ) Zeiter and daughters; lifelong best friend Rusty "Sal" Zion.

Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville with a Pomen Service at 7pm, V. Rev Aleksandar Novakovic officiating. Funeral Services will be held Saturday directly at 10:00 a.m. St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 8700 Taft St Merrillville. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Gojko will be dearly missed by all who knew him. May his memory be eternal. For further information please call Mileva or Dave at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219)736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.