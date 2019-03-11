Goldie Fay Wall (nee Defoe)

HEBRON, IN - Goldie Fay Wall (nee Defoe), age 79, of Hebron, IN formerly of Lenoir City, TN, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Goldie is survived by her five children: Tami Wall, Martha (Jerry) Furst, Melinda Guerrero, Chris Wall and Tim (Sandra) Wall; fifteen grandchildren: Jessica, Cassandra, Anastasia, Victoria, Bradley, Samantha, Ashley, Abbey, Amy, Ryan, Elijah, Isabelle, Alexis, Lindsey and Hailey; eleven great-grandchildren: Jordan, Sebastian, Cade, Lillia, Haadynn, Olivia, Emma, Ethan, Isaac, Camden and Tillian; and numerous nieces and nephews. Goldie was preceded in death by her husband: Teddy L. Wall; and her parents: Fred and Bessie Defoe.

Goldie was born and raised in Lenoir City, TN. She was the youngest of 13 children and had a twin brother. Goldie worked for Burrell Colour Lab in Crown Point for 35 years as a lab technician. She enjoyed attending all her grandchildren's events over the years and they affectionately referred to her as "Granny Bell" and "G Bell".

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Goldie will be laid to rest with her husband, Teddy at South Holston Cemetery in Lenoir City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the – www.lung.org

Sign Goldie's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 996-2821.