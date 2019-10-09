Gordon Reinhertz

VALPARAISO, IN - Gordon Reinhertz, 84 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born June 2, 1935 in Kouts to Harry and Ina Mae (Toyne) Reinhertz. Gordon proudly served in the United States Army in Korea, and went on to obtain his Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University. He made his career with McGill's Manufacturing for over 30 years, retiring as a Quality Control Manager. Gordon was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, previously serving as President of the Congregation, an usher, and communion assistant. He loved the Chicago Cubs and his beloved dogs, Millie and Cookie. Gordon will be remembered for his gentle soul and his unending love for his family. He will be dearly missed.

On July 12, 1958 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, he married Marguerite Pyritz, who survives, along with their children: Scott Reinhertz, Melissa (Tony) Bertig, Melinda Heuring, all of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Michael (Lauren) Reinhertz, Joel (Alyssa Gutkin) Reinhertz, Spencer, Clare, and Will Heuring; great-grandson, Luke Reinhertz; and sister, Carolyn (George) Taylor of Kouts. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters: Rose (Owen) Bish, Donna (Walt) Pahl, and Bonnie (Jim) Pace.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive, Valparaiso, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.