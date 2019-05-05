Grace A. (Sheridan) Ellingson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace A. (Sheridan) Ellingson.
Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
216 S. Nichols St
Lowell, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Grace A. Ellingson (nee Sheridan)

Grace A. Ellingson (nee Sheridan), 92, passed away surrounded by her family, Friday, May 3, 2019. Grace was born March 31, 1927 in Chicago to parents Irene (nee Boyd) and Bernard Sheridan. Grace was married to Lester I. Ellingson in 1975. Grace is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Thomas) Bour, Susan Barriball, Grayce (Larry) Schisel, Janet (Kenneth) Honkisz; son in laws, Frank Hlaner and Charles Barriball; Grace loved visits with her 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great great grandchildren. Grace will be missed by her sister, Regina (Bud) Schwinn; nieces, Kimberly (Linas) Bartuska, Cynthia Richert and Lynda (Michael) Brennan. Grace loved her five son in laws as if they were her own children. Preceded in death by her husband, Lester "Lefty"; daughter, Ellyn Hlaner after a three year battle with Glioblastomamultiforme; her parents; sisters, Rita Sheridan, Ellen Bakovich, Bernadette Sheridan.

Visitation, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 11:00 AM, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St, Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery with Fr. Rick Holy officiating. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon