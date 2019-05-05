Grace A. Ellingson (nee Sheridan)

Grace A. Ellingson (nee Sheridan), 92, passed away surrounded by her family, Friday, May 3, 2019. Grace was born March 31, 1927 in Chicago to parents Irene (nee Boyd) and Bernard Sheridan. Grace was married to Lester I. Ellingson in 1975. Grace is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Thomas) Bour, Susan Barriball, Grayce (Larry) Schisel, Janet (Kenneth) Honkisz; son in laws, Frank Hlaner and Charles Barriball; Grace loved visits with her 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great great grandchildren. Grace will be missed by her sister, Regina (Bud) Schwinn; nieces, Kimberly (Linas) Bartuska, Cynthia Richert and Lynda (Michael) Brennan. Grace loved her five son in laws as if they were her own children. Preceded in death by her husband, Lester "Lefty"; daughter, Ellyn Hlaner after a three year battle with Glioblastomamultiforme; her parents; sisters, Rita Sheridan, Ellen Bakovich, Bernadette Sheridan.

Visitation, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 11:00 AM, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St, Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery with Fr. Rick Holy officiating. www.sheetsfuneral.com