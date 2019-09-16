Grace "Charlotte" Bendt (nee Faber)

CROWN POINT, IN - Grace "Charlotte" Bendt (nee Faber) age 94, a longtime resident of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She is survived by three sons: David (Pamela) Bendt, Robert Bendt, and Randall Bendt; two grandchildren: Karen Wilson and Jeffrey Bendt; two great grandchildren: Lexi and Raquel. Preceded in death by husband Robert Bendt.

Charlotte was a member of First United Methodist Church in Crown Point. She was a piano teacher for 68 years

Family and friends may gather at First United Methodist Church (352 Main St. Crown Point) on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. At rest, Maplewood Memorial Cemetery.

