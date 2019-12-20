Grace E. Maple (nee Maslin)

NILES, IL - Grace E. Maple (nee Maslin), age 91, of Niles, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her daughter's home in Valparaiso, IN.

Grace is survived by her children: Dr. Jon (Alexandria) Maple, David Maple and Ruth (Robert) Rossman; grandchildren: Becky, Matt, Rachel, Louis Joshua, Ruthie, Jacob, Amanda and Amara; great-grandchildren: Seth, Abraham, Grace, Eliah, Eliyesha, Obadiah, Toviah, Kayla, Caleb, Brielle, Alana, Melody, Kira, Troy and James David; and sisters: Vivian, Betty and Rita.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Antoine; and son, Thomas.

Grace was a member of the East Maine Baptist Church in Glenview, IL, along with her husband, who was the pastor for over 30 years. Their ministry, partnered with the Louis A. Maple Foundation (LAM,) helped fund the Save India Foundation that has supported widows with sewing machines, fed orphans and distributed tens of thousands of Bibles.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. Services will end at the Funeral Home with a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Grace's name to Louis A. Maple Foundation.

