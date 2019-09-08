Grace Gibbs Branic (nee Bellamy)

CARMEL, IN – Grace Gibbs Branic (nee Bellamy) passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Grace was born on April 29, 1930 in Hammond, IN to parents George Washington Bellamy and Letitia (McKee) Bellamy, who preceded her in death, as did her husband John Gibbs and her siblings: Lillie (Bellamy) Van Stright, Lillis (Bellamy) Donelson, Jeanette (Bellamy) Heim, and George Bellamy.

She is survived by her husband William A. Branic and her children: John R. Gibbs of Carmel, Dr. Terry M. and his wife (Cheryl) Gibbs of Toledo, OH, Sandy and her husband (Blair) (Gibbs) Cummings Marsh of Avon, and David R. Gibbs of Carmel, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

She had lived in Hammond, Butler, Munster, Culver, and Carmel, IN. She graduated from Hammond High School and had taken course work at Indiana University Northwest. She worked as secretary at WJOB-AM in Hammond, IN, where she met Mr. Gibbs, who was a reporter. Grace was a loving mother and wife, who also owned her own business Gibbs Insurance Agency in St. John, IN, as well as, briefly being president of the St. John Chamber of Commerce. She loved cooking, hosting and traveling.

Grace was a member of the former Walnut Grove Chapel, in Indianapolis, and was attending Legacy Bible Church, in Noblesville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. and followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at FLANNER BUCHANAN-OAKLAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS (Corner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Contributions may be made to The , the , and the local mission to the needy PALS (Presby Assistance League Services) 4000 West 106th St., Suite 125-195, Carmel, IN 46032.