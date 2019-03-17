Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Lucille (Dawson) Dunbar.

Grace Lucille Dunbar (nee Dawson)

HAMMOND, IN/FLORIDA - Grace Lucille Dunbar age 85, of Hammond passed away Friday, December 28, 2018. She is survived by her son David Pry; grandchildren: David K. Pry and Samantha Pry; great grandchildren: Harley and Presley; sister in-law, Carol Dawson; nephews: Richard (Jackie) Dawson, special nephew, Robert Dawson, Raymond (Teresa) Dawson; niece, Susan (Robert Sr.) Bateman; family friend David Smith; several great nephews, cousins and friends both here and in Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Helen Bentley; husbands: David Pry, Ernest Labas, Robert Dunbar and Milton Penrose; sister, Dorothy Dawson and brother, Richard Dawson.

There will be a graveside inurnment service held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. DIRECTLY at Elmwood Cemetery, 1413-169th Street, Hammond, with Pastor Don Jabaay, officiating. BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hessville in charge of cremation arrangements.

Grace was born in Marion, OH on January 10, 1933. She was retired from the School City of Hammond as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed caring for her family and traveling. Grace was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

In lieu of flowers memorials to would be preferred.

