HAMMOND, IN - Grace Ruth Muenich (nee Schrum), granddaughter of Region pioneers, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side early September 13, 2020. She was 108 years old. Remaining true to her German farmer roots, Grace always maintained that the secret to longevity was to live a life filled with hard work.

She is survived by her daughter Carol, grandchildren James (Julie) and Chrissy (Jordan), great grandson James, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and her caregiver and companion of over ten years Margaret. She is preceded in death by parents Boye and Minnie, sister Alice, brothers Harold, Earnest, August, and Donald, husband Ralph, and essentially everyone else from her generation.

Born March 16, 1912 in Calumet City IL (then West Hammond), Grace was the middle child of Boye "Joe" and Minnie Schrum. She grew up on the state line surrounded by extended family who lived all around the Calumet Pickle Factory. She enjoyed school and aspired to become a teacher. Sadly, in her senior year of high school her father died, followed shortly by the crash of 1929. She was fortunate to find secretarial work at OE Bolls and Company in Hammond where she worked until she married Ralph Muenich, another grandchild of pioneers, after the war. Grace and Ralph made their home in Hammond IN, in a house built originally for his grandmother, where they stayed throughout their lives. They welcomed their only child Carol a few years later. The consummate hausfrau, Grace relished her duties of preparing regular multi-course meals for extended family throughout her life. She kept an impeccably clean household at home, and later did likewise for her brothers, mother, and sister. Her grandchildren fondly recall structured, weekly grocery shopping trips with specific lists and coupon bundles, for specific stores, on specific days. When not keeping a perfect home, the family enjoyed travel, especially road trips in large, comfortable, Buicks.

Grace was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond, where she took on various duties including alter guild, flower chairwoman, and general arm twister and volunteer for church events. Services will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 7227 Hohman Avenue in Hammond.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with services at 10:30 AM. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Hammond or Hospice of Calumet.