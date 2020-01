Gregg Steven Clements

IN LOVING MEMORY ON HIS 50TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

1/20/1952 - 12/26/1969

What we would give to see you smile, to sit with you and talk a while. The blow was sudden, the shock severe, to part with you, we love so dear. We often sit and think of you, the things we used to say and do. We wonder why you had to die, without a chance to say good-bye. Mom, Dad, Laura and Family