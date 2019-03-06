Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregg Tindle.

Gregg Tindle

LOWELL, IN - Gregg Tindle 53, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after a brief battle with ALS.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Valerie; daughters, Amanda, Rebecca and Erika and he was a dedicated and loving Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Lander and Virjean. Gregg was a Coast Guard Veteran, serving in Desert Storm and had worked for Ashland Hardware Systems, Lowell, as a Maintenance Technician.

Visitation, Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m., concluding with Funeral Services at 7:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the ALS Association at alsa.org. www.sheetsfuneral.com