Gregory C. Abrinko

MUNSTER, IN - Gregory C. Abrinko, 66, of Munster, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife Paula Abrinko of Munster; daughters Audrey Abrinko and Janina Abrinko, both of Munster; brothers: David Abrinko of Whiting, Paul (Monika) Abrinko of Walnut Creek, CA and James (Kimberly) Abrinko of Schererville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dog Lulu. Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Janina Abrinko and sister Anita. Greg was a member of Thorncreek R/C Aviation Club in Chicago Heights, IL. He enjoyed the mountains, bowling, biking, photography, aviation, was a car enthusiast and a huge Green Bay Packers fan.

Visitation for Greg will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00-11:30 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN 46321. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Father Michael Yadron officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Humane Indiana, 421 45th Ave. Munster, IN 46321 or humaneindiana.org. www.kishfuneralhome.net