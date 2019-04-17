Gregory Dale Messer

MOROCCO, IN - Gregory Dale Messer, 70, of Morocco, IN passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born in Logan, WV on March 15, 1949 to Curtis Gene Messer and Pearl (Browning) Messer. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School in Hammond, IN. On March 14, 1970, in Crown Point, IN he married Roberta Kyle O'Donnell. Greg was a fork lift operator for Gateway Warehouse in Calumet City, IL for 45 years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Roberta Messer of Morocco, IN; two children, Angela Long of Rensselaer, IN and Anthony (Julie) Messer of Cedar Lake, IN; one brother, Jim (Debbie) Messer of Brook, IN; one sister, Joyce (Larry) Price of Dingess, WV; one sister-in-law, Andrea (Gerald) Barkey of Crown Point; four grandchildren: Joshua Messer of Cedar Lake, Jacob Long of Rensselaer, Patrick Messer of Cedar Lake, and Katherine Long of Rensselaer; two great-grandchildren, Edward Long and Kingston Krull; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Pearl Messer; one brother, Herb Messer; and one sister-in-law, RuDel O'Donnell.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at STEINKE FUNERAL HOME of Rensselaer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer with Pastor Zachary Fraley officiating. Interment will follow at Osborne Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Newton County Animal Shelter. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com