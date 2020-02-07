Gregory J. Sanchez

WESTIVLLE, IN - Gregory J. Sanchez, age 59 of Westville, IN formerly of Munster, IN passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joni Sanchez (nee Myers); three children: J.R. (Debbie) Ford, Marissa Ford and Jack (Jenny) Sanchez; four grandchildren: Heather and Brandon Stojakovich, Julianne and Jackie Sanchez; father, Raymond J. (Debbie) Sanchez, Sr.; brother, Raymond Sanchez, Jr.; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Sanchez; brother, Jeffrey R. Sanchez.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Private cremation to follow. Msgr. John Siekierski will hold services 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Greg was a financial advisor for his own company "The Gregory Company" and he belonged to numerous organizations. He enjoyed spending the summers at his cabin in Lake Shaffer, Monticello, IN, grilling and conversing with friends about anything. Greg also loved spending time with his family and dog "Bella". Please omit flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.