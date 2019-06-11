Gregory Joseph Jancich

Gregory Joseph Jancich, a true Renaissance man, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Greg was born on April 25,1936 to Danica and Gabriel Jancich. He graduated from Whiting High School in 1954 where he excelled in three sports: basketball, baseball and football. At an early age, he began to develop his life's passions, which included reading, drawing, and exploring nature.

In 1954, Greg was awarded a scholarship to St. Joseph's College, earning a Bachelor's Degree in History. In 1970, he was inducted into the St. Joseph's Sports Hall of Fame for both baseball and basketball. He went on to play six seasons of baseball as a pitcher in the Cincinnati Reds organization while serving in the Marine Corps Reserve.

Greg began his teaching and coaching career at Hammond Morton High School in 1963. At Morton, he coached baseball and basketball, becoming head baseball coach in 1984. He led the team to four sectional championships and two Lake Shore Conference titles while helping to develop several major league prospects. In 2008, he was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame.

Teaching was one of his life's passions. At Morton, he taught economics and government, where his booming voice filled the classroom walls for 50 years. In 1986, he was awarded Teacher of the Year. Upon retirement at age 76, Greg stated: "I always went to work in the morning with a smile on my face because I loved teaching so much. I enjoyed going to school, I really did. Teaching was special."

Thanks to the efforts of Scott Lush, the Hammond Morton Baseball Field was named GEORGAS/JANCICH Field in honor of the two former Morton head baseball coaches, Jack Georgas and Greg. On May 10, 2019, Greg, along with players, students, administration, family and friends attended the dedication ceremony.

Greg is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 37 years, Helen Siukola Jancich; the mother of his children, Lois Jancich; daughter, Gabrielle (Tim d); sons: Matthew (Shannon); Joel (Nancy); Luke (Michelle) Jancich; stepson, John Slivka; grandchildren: Alexandra, Catherine, James and Nevin Smith; Sophie, Max, Indiana, Jordan, Talia, Nola, Everett and Harper Jancich; sister, Rose Gacsko; brother, Robert (Gail) Jancich, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by father, Gabriel Jancich; mother, Danica Jancich, mother-in-law, Sadie Siukola; brother-in-law, Robert Gacsko; sister-in-law, Pat Jancich; brother-in-law, John Siukola, stepson, Mark Slivka; and son-in-law, Timothy Smith.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. The Celebration of Greg's Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Members of the Morton Governor family are encouraged to wear Governor gear in honor of Coach/Mr. J on Friday and/or Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Drive, Munster, IN 46321, would be appreciated.