HAMMOND, IN - Gregory L. Stoll, 68, a lifelong resident of Hammond passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Franciscan Health, Hammond. He was the beloved son of the late Sherm and Norma (nee Aldrich) Stoll. He is survived by his brother Jeffery (Nancy) Stoll and his cousin Ron (Debbie) Kritch.

Private services were held, there was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Memorials to the family would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400


Published in The Times on Nov. 26, 2019
