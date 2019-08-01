Gregory Michael Hansen

VENICE, FL/MUNSTER, IN - Gregory Michael Hansen, 68, of Venice, FL and Munster, IN passed away on July 29, 2019. Gregg was born in Hammond, IN on October 30, 1950, graduated from Crete-Monee High School and attended Prairie State University. Gregg married Demetria (Debbie) Badis on July 22, 1972; they were married 47 years. Gregg worked for the Indiana Harbor Belt railroad in Hammond Indiana as a Machinist and as the Manager of Locomotives for 30+ years. In his free time, he enjoyed weightlifting, bowling, coaching his kids in their sports, golf, cards and Bocce ball. Most of all, he loved watching his kids and grandkids grow.

Gregg is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Carol Hansen, and his brother Grant Hansen. Gregg was so many things to so many people, he was husband, father, papa and friend, a teacher, a coach and loved by all. Greg was adored by his family and always put them first. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 47 years (plus 5 years of dating!) Demetria; his son Adam Hansen (Debbie); his daughter Amy Szuba (Sean); and his five grandchildren: Kyle (23), Madison (19), Ethan (17), Emma (15) and Lillian (13); and brother Mark Hansen (Kathy).

A Celebration of Life will be held at Andorra Banquet Hall, 1112 Route 41, Schererville, IN, on Sunday August 4, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service and luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice (220 Wexford Blvd. Venice FL, 34293) or First Christian of Venice, FL (1100 Center Rd. Venice, FL 34292).