Gregory Norbert Wasielewski

INDIANA / FORMERLY OF PULASKI, WI - Gregory Norbert Wasielewski, 62, Indiana, formerly of Pulaski, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Florida, while vacationing with family. The son of the late Norbert and Victoria (Majerczyk) Wasielewski was born on January 25, 1957. Greg was certified as a machine tool operator. He earned an Associate's Degree in Industrial Technical Engineering, a Bachelor's Degree in Manufacturing Engineer Technology, and a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He had worked as a manufacturing engineer/manager for Eaton Corporation in North Carolina, Georgia, and Oklahoma. He currently worked at Sullair LLC. in Michigan City, IN.

Gregory enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting in the Pulaski area. He also liked traveling with his family. Greg traveled extensively for work and visited many locations around the world.

He is survived by his three sons: Ryan, Chris, and Jacob; two sisters: Veronica Wasielewski and Carol VanHimbergen; one brother and sister-in-law: Timothy (Amy) Wasielewski; nieces and nephews: Kristin (Greg) Zellner, Brittany (Aaron) Herm, and Matt VanHimbergen, Kari, Tyler, and Rachel Wasielewski; special friend of the family: Kim Wyckoff, cousins and friends. Gregory was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in law, Terry VanHimbergen.

Friends may call at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.