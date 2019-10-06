Gregory T. Kowalski

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gregory T. Kowalski, age 73, late of Schererville, IN formerly of the East Side and South Chicago, passed away October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Ardella (nee Granczewski) for 54 years. Loving father of Catherine (Stephen) Sargent and Patricia (Edward) Chavez. Devoted grandfather of Allison Chavez, Thomas, Jonathan, and Caroline Sargent. Dearest brother of Patricia (late Clarence) Rewers. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Zigmund and Rose Kowalski; brother Rev. James Kowalski OFM CONV; sisters: Virginia (late Paul) Sinal and Xavier Kmiec Rutledge; mother in law and father in law Sigmund and Alma Granczewski; sister in law Sheridell (late Bernard) Mikolajczak.

Greg was a retired employee of Electromotive Division of General Motors.

Visitation Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday, October 7, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the in Greg's name preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.