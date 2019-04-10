Gregory "JB" Thomas Koslow

CROWN POINT, IN - Gregory "JB" Thomas Koslow, age 72 of Crown Point, passed on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Dyer, IN.

He was born on February 25, 1947 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN to his loving parents Stephen and Bernice Kozlowski.

He went to Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN where he was a standout baseball and football player. He then attended Indiana State University where he played baseball. He enlisted in the US Army Reserves receiving an honorable discharge in 1970 and was an active member of American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago, IN. He was employed at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, J&L Steel and LTV Steel for 34 years; followed by a career as an independent sales consultant for various companies.

He resided in Northwest Indiana for the majority of his life. JB Koslow was first and foremost a great father, family man and friend to so many people. His gregarious personality and penchant for joking around was with him from birth to his passing. He loved boating, family vacations, meetings with his pals, sporting events, trips to Florida, Michigan (snow mobile trips and family summer vacations), theme parks, and attending to his kids and grandkids life's events and activities. He was known for throwing great backyard pool parties and had an infectious personality that will forever be missed yet never forgotten.

He was formerly married to Julieann (Slivka) Dilling of Sawyer, MI and Pamela Butkus of St. John, IN.

He is survived by his children Jason (Nancy) Koslow of West Chester, OH; Ryan Koslow of Chicago, IL; Kelly Koslow of Sawyer, MI; Brett Koslow of Crown Point, IN; and Rebecca Koslow of Crown Point, IN. He loved and cherished his granddaughters Amelia and Chiara. His siblings Kathleen Ward, Dennis (Gail) Kozlowski, Celeste (Michael Chirich) Murday, Gerarld/Gerry Kozlowski, Geoffrey/Geff Kozlowski, and Sandy (Joe) Bishop. His sister-in-law Rae (Jolink) Kozlowski. His nieces and nephews Jamie, Mark, Korinne, Derrick, Ryan, Derrick, Dana, Nick, Gina, Michele, Geoffrey, Justin, Jake, and Jenna. His legacy will live also through his many living friends and extended relatives!

He was preceded in death by his daughters Amy (1978) and Megan (1990), brother Tim/Tee Kozlowski, brothers-in-law Richard/Rick Ward, Ned Murday, sister-in-law Lori (Lescak) Kozlowski and nephew Michael Kozlowski.

His service and celebration will take place at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME located at 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307 on Friday, April 12, 2019. The wake will take place between the hours of 3:30-7:30 p.m. followed by a vigil at 7:30 p.m. officiated by his cousin Sister Gloria Kozlowski of St. Stanislaus Parish (East Chicago, IN).