CROWN POINT, IN - Griselda "Grace" Anaya (nee Aguilar), age 68, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Grace is survived by her loving husband, Joseph J. Anaya; children: Marie (Eric) Santiago, Joseph L. (Sheri) Anaya and Veronica (Anthony) Livaudais; grandchildren: Emilio, EJ, Adam, Gigi, Claudia, Matthew and Vanessa; great-grandchild, Elijah; sister, Sarah Fierros.

Grace was preceded in death by parents: Carlos Aguilar and Maria Brawley; sister, Connie Lopez. Grace was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville and retired from Retina Associates. She loved spending time with her family, watching her grandkids play sports and dancing with her husband.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Friday morning DIRECTLY at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. James Meade officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.

