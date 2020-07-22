Griselda Grace Anaya

In Loving Memory of Griselda Grace Anaya

September 28, 1950 - July 22, 2019.

Dear Mom and Dearest Wife, A year has passed since you left us. You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our hearts. Not a single day goes by that we don't think of you, say your name, shed a tear or mention "What would Mom say or do?" You are our Guardian Angel watching over us. We have such fond memories of you that we will cherish forever. Thank you for all you did for us and thank you for giving us strength to live life without you. As you celebrate with our family and friends in Heaven, know you are greatly missed and always remembered until we meet again.

Your Loving Husband, Daughters, Son and Grandchildren.