Guadalupe Maria Gonzalez "Lupe"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Guadalupe Maria Gonzalez "Lupe", age 83, of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, May19, 2019 at her home. Survived by her husband of 62 years, Claudio, Sr. and her three children: Claudio A. Gonzalez, Jr., Yolanda Gonzalez & Ruth (Norm) Jacobs; grandchildren: Adrian, Adam, Crystal (Mike), Samantha and Emma; great grandchildren: Issak, Issabella and Gustavo; many siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by her granddaughter, Christina Jacobs; sister, Socorro and brothers, Manuel and Jose.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago with her cousin, Presbitero J. Guadalupe Duenas, officiating. Friends may visit at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will follow at St John Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 23, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN.Lupe was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother and was always so proud of her children and grandchildren. She was a talented self-taught seamstress and was the best cook in Indiana Harbor. Family and friends never left her home hungry. She will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and friends. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oleskapastrickfh.com

