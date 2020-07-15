1/
Guillermo Quiroz Sr.
Guillermo Quiroz, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Guillermo Quiroz, Sr., age 89 of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Father of 10 children: Guillermo (Maria) Quiroz, Jr., Maria Raquel (Rodolfo) Arroyo, Manuel (Teresa) Quiroz, Everardo (Paubla) Quiroz, Roselia Quiroz, late Ignacio (Maria) Quiroz, Silvia (late Hugo) Almanza, Olga (Jose Luis) Cano, Estela (Armando) Nunez and Sergio (Monica) Quiroz; 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; many other extended family here and in Mexico. Preceded in death by his wife, Maria de la Luz (2013); parents, Federico and Cristina (Trigueros) Quiroz; three brothers and four sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor Varon officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 and from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Friday morning.

Guillermo retired from Inland Steel Company and he was a farm worker in many different states for many years and he marched with Cesar Chavez in California. "We will miss going out to eat with our dad to Mexican restaurants and eating parrilladas". To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
JUL
17
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-3210
