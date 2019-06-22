Gus J. Paleologos

LANSING, IL - Gus J. Paleologos, age 65 of Lansing, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Paleologos and Angie Pallos; niece, Samantha Kraz; and many cousins. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, James and Catherine Paleologos; and wife, Claudia Paleologos.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Very Reverend Father David Bissias officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the funeral home, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Gus was a retired Lieutenant from the Cook County Sheriff's Office. He had a quick sense of humor and was an intuitive tech wizard. Gus was a film enthusiast who appreciated everything from classic cinema to the superhero genre. He had a common sense perspective and was a great advisor to his family and friends. Gus most of all was a loyal, loving husband, son, brother and uncle who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gus' name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Hammond, IN.

