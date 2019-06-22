Gus J. Paleologos

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gus J. Paleologos.
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gus J. Paleologos

LANSING, IL - Gus J. Paleologos, age 65 of Lansing, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Paleologos and Angie Pallos; niece, Samantha Kraz; and many cousins. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, James and Catherine Paleologos; and wife, Claudia Paleologos.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Very Reverend Father David Bissias officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the funeral home, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Gus was a retired Lieutenant from the Cook County Sheriff's Office. He had a quick sense of humor and was an intuitive tech wizard. Gus was a film enthusiast who appreciated everything from classic cinema to the superhero genre. He had a common sense perspective and was a great advisor to his family and friends. Gus most of all was a loyal, loving husband, son, brother and uncle who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gus' name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Hammond, IN.

www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.