Gus N. Mavronicles
1942 - 2020
Gus N. Mavronicles CROWN POINT, IN - Gus N. Mavronicles, Jr., age 78, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Gus was born on March 20, 1942 to Gus Sr. and Phyllis (nee Whalen) Mavronicles in East Chicago, IN. The Mavronicles Family moved to Gary, IN and settled in the Brunswick Neighborhood. Gus will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Gus is survived by two sons, Scott (Kimberly) Mavronicles, and Paul Mavronicles; grandchildren: Taylor, Camron, Matthew and Michael; two brothers: Thomas J. (Ruth) Mavronicles and Edward L. Mavronicles. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette and brother Charles N. Mavronicles. Gus Jr, graduated from Gary Indiana Thomas A. Edison High School, 1961, where he played varsity basketball and was the Captain of the Football Team, his senior year. Gus joined the Navy after high school and served on the Heavy Cruiser USS. Newport News. After the military, Gus worked briefly for Union Carbide Company and finished his working career at Amoco Oil Refinery in Whiting, IN. Gus Jr. served as a distinguished member of the American Legion Post 66, American Legion Post 485 and V.F.W. Post 1563, which included serving as Post Commander on more than one occasion. Please note Memorial Service will be held at a later date. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, (219) 322-6616.

Published in The Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 322-6616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gus was a very good friend a comrade-in-arms he was the best
Frank Wayne
Served In Military Together
Our family wont be the same without Gus. He fought a good fight the last few years. Gus was a kind,caring man and will never be forgotten.Rest in peace,Gus. Give Jeanie and John a hug from me!❤❤❤
Roberta Anderson
Family
I remember Gus well....our sincere condolences to his family
Paul Oppman
Friend
