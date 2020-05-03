Gus N. Mavronicles CROWN POINT, IN - Gus N. Mavronicles, Jr., age 78, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Gus was born on March 20, 1942 to Gus Sr. and Phyllis (nee Whalen) Mavronicles in East Chicago, IN. The Mavronicles Family moved to Gary, IN and settled in the Brunswick Neighborhood. Gus will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Gus is survived by two sons, Scott (Kimberly) Mavronicles, and Paul Mavronicles; grandchildren: Taylor, Camron, Matthew and Michael; two brothers: Thomas J. (Ruth) Mavronicles and Edward L. Mavronicles. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette and brother Charles N. Mavronicles. Gus Jr, graduated from Gary Indiana Thomas A. Edison High School, 1961, where he played varsity basketball and was the Captain of the Football Team, his senior year. Gus joined the Navy after high school and served on the Heavy Cruiser USS. Newport News. After the military, Gus worked briefly for Union Carbide Company and finished his working career at Amoco Oil Refinery in Whiting, IN. Gus Jr. served as a distinguished member of the American Legion Post 66, American Legion Post 485 and V.F.W. Post 1563, which included serving as Post Commander on more than one occasion. Please note Memorial Service will be held at a later date. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, (219) 322-6616.



