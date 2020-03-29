Gust (Konstantinos) B. Vossos

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Gust (Konstantinos) B. Vossos, age 85, of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Gust is survived by his wife: Sophie (nee Sisamis) of 63 years; son: Bill (Dimitra) Vossos; grandchildren: Dena (Daniel) Lopez, Louie Panayi, Konstantinos, Evan and Lukas Vossos; great-grandchildren: Eleni and Sophia Lopez; cousins: Faye Andreatos, Anastasia Yiatras, Evie Malouhos and Danise (George) Smith; sister-in-law: Demetra Vossos; and special niece and nephew: Ellen (Tim) Adams and Bill (Elizabeth) Vossos; additional family in the States, Greece and Australia. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Eleni Panayi; parents: Vasilios and Eleni Vossos; and brothers: John, Spiros and Dionysios.

Gust was born and raised on the beautiful island of Zakynthos, Greece before immigrating to the United States in 1955. He retired from U.S. Steel with 30 years of service. He was an avid bowler and die-hard Cubs fan. Gust had a deep passion for his family, Greek Kantades music and dancing. He was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Pan-Hellenic Society. Gust was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

A Private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated.

