Guy Kikalos DANA, IN - Guy Kikalos age 64, of Dana, IN, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Guy is survived by his loving children, Megan (late Chris) Follett, Nicholas (Lindsey) Kikalos, Katherine(Eric Hall) Kikalos, Zoe Kikalos, Kaliope Kikalos and Demitrius Kikalos; grandchildren, Evangeline and Helen Kikalos; dear mother, Helen Kikalos (nee Popyk); sisters, Elizabeth "Liz" Kikalos and Mary (Jay) Harris; brother, Nicholas Jr. (Sheila) Kikalos and aunt, Catherine (late Dan) Orlich. Preceded in death by his father Nicholas Kikalos Sr., son, Patrick Kikalos and aunt and uncle Genevieve and Lawrence Berg. Guy enjoyed gardening, working on cars and fishing. He will be dearly missed. Guy will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service celebrating Guy's life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.