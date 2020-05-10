Guy Kikalos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy Kikalos DANA, IN - Guy Kikalos age 64, of Dana, IN, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Guy is survived by his loving children, Megan (late Chris) Follett, Nicholas (Lindsey) Kikalos, Katherine(Eric Hall) Kikalos, Zoe Kikalos, Kaliope Kikalos and Demitrius Kikalos; grandchildren, Evangeline and Helen Kikalos; dear mother, Helen Kikalos (nee Popyk); sisters, Elizabeth "Liz" Kikalos and Mary (Jay) Harris; brother, Nicholas Jr. (Sheila) Kikalos and aunt, Catherine (late Dan) Orlich. Preceded in death by his father Nicholas Kikalos Sr., son, Patrick Kikalos and aunt and uncle Genevieve and Lawrence Berg. Guy enjoyed gardening, working on cars and fishing. He will be dearly missed. Guy will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service celebrating Guy's life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed Salczynski
Classmate
May 9, 2020
I just cant believe it... Very Sorry for your Loss. Guy will be missed alway!!
Kevin & Paula Callahan
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved