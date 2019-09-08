Guy T. Dunfee

HAMMOND, IN - Guy T. Dunfee Age 82, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Gertrude Dunfee. He is survived by his dear friends, Ron and Alice Kolbus; Ishmal and Teresa. Special thankyou to Laurie from the Hospice of the Calumet Area; caregivers, Linda from Need a Helping Hand; and Mary. Guy was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and a United States Army Veteran. He retired as a conductor from IHB R.R. Guy was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Calumet Area would be appreciated.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy), Schererville, IN from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11:00 AM with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Guy will be laid to rest at St. John Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com