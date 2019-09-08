Guy T. Dunfee

Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Obituary
Guy T. Dunfee

HAMMOND, IN - Guy T. Dunfee Age 82, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Gertrude Dunfee. He is survived by his dear friends, Ron and Alice Kolbus; Ishmal and Teresa. Special thankyou to Laurie from the Hospice of the Calumet Area; caregivers, Linda from Need a Helping Hand; and Mary. Guy was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and a United States Army Veteran. He retired as a conductor from IHB R.R. Guy was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Calumet Area would be appreciated.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy), Schererville, IN from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11:00 AM with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Guy will be laid to rest at St. John Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 8, 2019
