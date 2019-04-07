Gwendolyn "Gwen" Evert (nee Mason)

HEBRON, IN - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Evert (nee Mason), age 91, of Hebron, passed away on Thursday, April4, 2019.

Gwen is survived by her children: Patricia Betz, Ray (Kim) Evert and Jeffrey (September) Evert; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister: Edith Segur.Gwen was preceded in death by her husband: Harry Evert; son: Brian Evert; two brothers and three sisters.

Gwen enjoyed fishing, bingo, reading and going to any casino. She will be missed greatly by all who loved her.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.

To view directions and sign Gwen's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 996-2821.