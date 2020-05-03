Gwendolyn F. (Austin) Steele
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn F. Steele (nee Austin) MUNSTER, IN - Gwendolyn F. Steele (nee Austin), age 94, of Munster, formerly of New London, North Carolina, Homewood and Dolton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, following years of Alz-heimer's challenges. Gwen was the beloved wife of the late Sidney; loving mother of Jeff Steele of California, Larry (Mary) Steele of St. John, IN, and the late Deborah Steele. She was the adored grandmother of Michael (fiancee' Melanie de Campos) of California, Amy (Alex) Cubi of Arizona, Dr. Lindsey (Dr. Mark) Berkman of Michigan, and Sarah (Dustin) Eenigenburg of Indiana. She was the cherished great-grandmother of Luna Steele, Emerson Cubi, Sydney and Arielle Berkman, Gerrett, Bryce, and Taya Eenigenburg. Gwen was the sister of the late Helen (late Hoyle) Talbert; sister in law of Yvonne (late Milton) Sirota, and the late Wilbur (Joan) Steele. There were no funeral services. A private cremation took place. A Celebration of Gwen's life will be held at a later time. Gwen was the former owner, with her husband Sidney, of Dolton Draperies, and Dolton Department Store. Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN, 219-931-2800. \

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved