Gwendolyn F. Steele (nee Austin) MUNSTER, IN - Gwendolyn F. Steele (nee Austin), age 94, of Munster, formerly of New London, North Carolina, Homewood and Dolton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, following years of Alz-heimer's challenges. Gwen was the beloved wife of the late Sidney; loving mother of Jeff Steele of California, Larry (Mary) Steele of St. John, IN, and the late Deborah Steele. She was the adored grandmother of Michael (fiancee' Melanie de Campos) of California, Amy (Alex) Cubi of Arizona, Dr. Lindsey (Dr. Mark) Berkman of Michigan, and Sarah (Dustin) Eenigenburg of Indiana. She was the cherished great-grandmother of Luna Steele, Emerson Cubi, Sydney and Arielle Berkman, Gerrett, Bryce, and Taya Eenigenburg. Gwen was the sister of the late Helen (late Hoyle) Talbert; sister in law of Yvonne (late Milton) Sirota, and the late Wilbur (Joan) Steele. There were no funeral services. A private cremation took place. A Celebration of Gwen's life will be held at a later time. Gwen was the former owner, with her husband Sidney, of Dolton Draperies, and Dolton Department Store. Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN, 219-931-2800. \



