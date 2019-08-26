Gwendolyn L. King "Bit"

GARY, IN - Gwendolyn L. King "Bit", age 78 of Gary formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at home.

Survivors: five daughters, Cynthia King, Patricia (Reese) Gault, Karen King, Felicia King, Rosalind King; eight sons, Dennis Anderson, Robert (Gertrude) King, Anthony (Deanna) King, Troy King, DeWayne King, Terrance King, Rudy King, Richard (Kimberly) King; 24 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; two sisters, Robbie Morrison and Erma Sneed; two brothers, Charles (Doris) Anderson and Chester (Janet) Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by six sisters and one brother.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John AME Church, 4730 McCook Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Bonita Hawkins, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. John AME Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the King and Anderson families during their time of loss.