Gysenia Garza

Service Information
McCoy Funeral Chapel
5713 Hohman Ave
Hammond, IN
46320
(219)-931-1057
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Hammond, IN
View Map
Obituary
Gysenia Garza

GARY, IN - Gysenia Garza, age 29, of Gary passed away November 26, 2019. She is survived by her son, Marcello Merriweather; three daughters: Layle Merriweather, Cali Merriweather and Joy Merriweather; brother, Adolfa Garza Jr.; three sisters: Marialena Garza, Harmony Garza and Ahlia Garza; father, Adolfa Garza; maternal grandmother, Martha Flores; paternal grandmother, Maria Garza; Godmother, Grace Sanders; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by mother, Veronica Alfaro; grandfathers: George Alfaro and Alfonso B. Garza.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM Mass from St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hammond with Fr. Theodore J. Mens officiating. Interment, Chapel Lawn, Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the MCCOY FUNERAL CHAPEL, 5713 Hohman Ave., Hammond.
Published in The Times on Dec. 1, 2019
