H. John Chael
1919 - 2020
H. John Chael

KOUTS, IN - H. John Chael, 100 of Kouts, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born December 13, 1919 in Kouts to Herman and Caroline (Schroeder) Chael. John graduated from Kouts High School in 1938 and was a player in the first South County Basketball Tournament in 1937. John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in December of 1941 and served four years in World War II, most of the time in the South Pacific Theater, on the islands of Tinian, Guam, Tarawa, Hawaii, and Saipan, where he earned a Purple Heart.

On August 1, 1947 he married Maxine Jante, who preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by their sons: Jerry Chael of Pahrump, NV, David Chael of Hammond; grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Annette) Chael. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Robert and Donald Chael; daughter in law, Delight Chael; three sisters; one brother; and a great granddaughter.

John was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts, the American Legion Post 301 of Kouts, and 2nd Division Marine Corps. He was employed by Standard Steel Spring Corp. of Gary, and Kaiser Aluminum Corp. of Wanatah, from which he retired in 1983.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 507 S. Rose Ave., Kouts, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the church.



Published in The Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
