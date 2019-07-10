Halford Leon Wells

VALPARAISO, IN - Halford Leon Wells, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born April 9, 1937 in Harlin County, KY, the son of James and Monett (Sheperd) Wells. He was a Electrician Tech at McGill Manufacturing, and a member of Liberty Bible Church. He married Geneva June (Poynter) Wells, who preceded him in death on October 12, 2008.

Surviving are his children, James L. (Mary E.) Wells of Valparaiso, Kathleen R. Downey of Pensacola, FL, and Cynthia (Gregory) Rogers of Valparaiso; six grandchildren: Michael Avery, James Wells II, Brent Downey, Ryan Downey, Timothy Rogers, and Adam Rogers. Halford was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Wells, and granddaughter Jessica Wells, and two brothers, David and Paul Wells.

He loved to fish, garden, and spend time with his grandchildren. He loved to travel and go to his grandchildren's sporting events, especially football. He was an avid Cubs fan and was watching Cross Town Classic when he passed.

Funeral services will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be Thursday July 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visitation and Funeral service will be held at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer Awareness or in his name would be appreciated. For further information please visit www.bartholmewnewhard.com.